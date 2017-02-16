Tsek, cyclone Dineo! - here’s the only Dineos we care about
Instead of watching the weather channel waiting for cyclone Dineo to hit your hood, we suggest you watch these Dineo's tear it up instead.
Tropical cyclone Dineo is on course to cause all kinds of devastation in Mozambique and the north- east border of South Africa in the next few days, bringing with it heavy winds and flooding.
While the storm has much of the country in a tizz, true celeb watchers will know that cyclone Dineos have been hitting Mzansi for ages- in the forms of Dineo Ranaka and Dineo Moketsi.
Dineo Ranaka
Dineo Ranaka has often brought strong winds of opinion and drama with her outbursts. She has, like the tropical cyclone, slowed down with time, but she's still a powerful force with her reality shows Dineo's Diary and The Ranakas.
Dineo Moeketsi
Like a tropical storm, actress Dineo Moketsi blows us away every single time she hits local TV screens. When she isn't lighting up our screens, she's locking lips with her bae Solo, which probably makes his head spin.
If you thought that cyclones were the only forces that came with warnings, you obviously haven't seen Dineo's brilliant sense of style.
So! Dear cyclone Dineo, you can pass us, because the truth is, we just don't recognise you.
