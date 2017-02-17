Bathong! More DStv price hikes en route
Get out your wallet and get ready to pay more for your fave TV shows (if you're a DStv viewer) cause the prices are about to go up.
MultiChoice announced that there will be price hikes from 1 April across its main DStv bouquets.
Although the increases aren't as much as last year, you'll still be coughing up slightly more cash every month.
DStv Premium subscribers will now pay R789 a month while family subscribers will fork out R235.
Check out how the increases will affect your wallet.
