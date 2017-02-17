'Working with Sketchy Bongo was a dream come true,' says Idols SA winner Noma

‘Moving On’ comes off her debut album, after a collaboration with one of South Africa’s top producers Sketchy Bongo, while Kyle Deutsch wrote some lyrics.

'Noma was great to work with. I heard her on Idols and tweeted that whether she wins or not, I definitely wanted to work with her. Then she won and was on a radio interview and she said she wanted to work with me and I tweeted to the station and made it happen with her label, Gallo. Working with her was easy and her vocal is amazing,” says Sketchy Bongo.

Of her experience working with Sketchy Bongo, Noma says: “It’s been an absolute honour to work with the likes of Sketchy Bongo and Kyle Deutsch. We all worked really well together to create the lyrical content and we came out with something very beautiful.

"It has always been a dream of mine to work with Sketchy and his team and he made that dream come true. That is probably one of my biggest highlights so far.”

The talented singer juggles her music career with the studies, a BA degree in teaching through Unisa.