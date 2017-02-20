AKA gets out the dog box with a R46K Gucci bag
There's no doubt that AKA knows how to get out the dog box and back into his bae's heart! After a drama-filled weekend the rapper surprised B with a Gucci bag.
B shared a picture of the flashy bag on Instagram and couldn't hide her excitement.
"My heart can't actually take it.... Thank you baby.... Love! Love! Obsessed!! Dying... Surprises at work even?! I'm so spoilt... Thank you," she said.
According to the Gucci website the bag is part of the Sylvie embroidered leather range collection and retails for $ 3,500 (R46,000).
Guaped!
The flashy gift seems to be AKA's way of apologising to his woman following the stir that erupted around their romance. AKA tweeted that they had split, then less than 24 hours later, did a 360 degree turn, telling fans that it was just a tiff.
