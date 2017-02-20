And so it begins! Twitter rips AKA's 46K Gucci gift to shreds
A Gucci bag worth R46,000 may have gotten AKA out the dog box with Bonang but Twitter is far from bowled over.
Within minutes after it emerged that AKA surprised B with the fancy gift to apologise for this weekend's tiff, Twitter has been filled with comments and memes.
While AKA has won over B's heart again - Twitter has poked fun at the saga and ripped the rapper's sentiments from Friday to shreds.
Remember how AKA told his fans to never love a woman more than she loves you?
Well Twitter didn't forget and has some interesting views of the rapper's surprise spoil.
Aka was outchere on Friday tweeting "Gents never love a woman more than she loves you" today he's gifting Gucci bag— Gugulethu (@Pridendlovu) February 20, 2017
52K for a Gucci Bag while some artists perform the whole of December for less than 20K ? Moer— MORE LIFE (@Six_Thegawd) February 20, 2017
Gucci bag for the pain— Otlile (@ms_oh_tee) February 20, 2017
Gucci saves most toxic relationships.— ThatowaNkwankwa (@Thatohatsi) February 20, 2017
Abo Bonang get Gucci bags when their boyfriends mess up, nina nithola ini?— Musa Ngamahle (@Ngamahle_M) February 20, 2017
Your bae is emotionally unstable, takes drugs, breaks up with you almost every month - but you forgive him because he got you Gucci bag. Ok. pic.twitter.com/OHWLQfFB1p— Candice (@CandiceChewyC) February 20, 2017
AKA and Bonang have been making headlines, after the rapper announced that they had split, but less than 24 hours later they kissed and made up.
