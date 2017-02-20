And so it begins! Twitter rips AKA's 46K Gucci gift to shreds

Within minutes after it emerged that AKA surprised B with the fancy gift to apologise for this weekend's tiff, Twitter has been filled with comments and memes.

While AKA has won over B's heart again - Twitter has poked fun at the saga and ripped the rapper's sentiments from Friday to shreds.

Remember how AKA told his fans to never love a woman more than she loves you?

Well Twitter didn't forget and has some interesting views of the rapper's surprise spoil.

Aka was outchere on Friday tweeting "Gents never love a woman more than she loves you" today he's gifting Gucci bag — Gugulethu (@Pridendlovu) February 20, 2017

52K for a Gucci Bag while some artists perform the whole of December for less than 20K ? Moer — MORE LIFE (@Six_Thegawd) February 20, 2017

Gucci bag for the pain — Otlile (@ms_oh_tee) February 20, 2017

Gucci saves most toxic relationships. — ThatowaNkwankwa (@Thatohatsi) February 20, 2017

Abo Bonang get Gucci bags when their boyfriends mess up, nina nithola ini? — Musa Ngamahle (@Ngamahle_M) February 20, 2017

Your bae is emotionally unstable, takes drugs, breaks up with you almost every month - but you forgive him because he got you Gucci bag. Ok. pic.twitter.com/OHWLQfFB1p — Candice (@CandiceChewyC) February 20, 2017

AKA and Bonang have been making headlines, after the rapper announced that they had split, but less than 24 hours later they kissed and made up.