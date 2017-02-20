 And so it begins! Twitter rips AKA's 46K Gucci gift to shreds - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Mon Feb 20 15:25:16 SAST 2017

WATCH: Mampintsha is a beast with a skipping rope!

And so it begins! Twitter rips AKA's 46K Gucci gift to shreds

TshisaLIVE | 2017-02-20 14:40:09.0
Bonang and AKA
Image by: Bonang Instagram

A Gucci bag worth R46,000 may have gotten AKA out the dog box with Bonang but Twitter is far from bowled over.

Save & Share

Related News

Within minutes after it emerged that AKA surprised B with the fancy gift to apologise for this weekend's tiff, Twitter has been filled with comments and memes.

While AKA has won over B's heart again - Twitter has poked fun at the saga and ripped the rapper's sentiments from Friday to shreds.

Remember how AKA told his fans to never love a woman more than she loves you?

Well Twitter didn't forget and has some interesting views of the rapper's surprise spoil. 

AKA and Bonang have been making headlines, after the rapper announced that they had split, but less than 24 hours later they kissed and made up.

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X