It won't be the same, Bonang to AKA

Mon Feb 20 07:51:55 SAST 2017

TshisaLIVE | 2017-02-20 06:56:15.0
Another mystery message gets fans wondering
Image by: Via AKA's YouTube

A mystery tweet from Bonang Matheba to her boyfriend AKA has got fans wondering exactly what is going on with the pair after a brief split and reconciliation over the weekend.

A day after all the drama unfolded Bonang tweeted this message.

It's unclear what she was referring to but the message came just two days after AKA publicly announced their split. Less than 24 hours later, he took to Twitter to declare his love for Bonang and said that they had had a fight and "life moves on."


The split had fans up in arms as many called bs on the announcement from the start, claiming that it was a publicity stunt. It's not the first time they've broken up publicly on to reconcile later.

