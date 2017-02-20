It won't be the same, Bonang to AKA

A day after all the drama unfolded Bonang tweeted this message.

@akaworldwide it won't be the same... — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) February 19, 2017

It's unclear what she was referring to but the message came just two days after AKA publicly announced their split. Less than 24 hours later, he took to Twitter to declare his love for Bonang and said that they had had a fight and "life moves on."



The split had fans up in arms as many called bs on the announcement from the start, claiming that it was a publicity stunt. It's not the first time they've broken up publicly on to reconcile later.