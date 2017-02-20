It won't be the same, Bonang to AKA
A mystery tweet from Bonang Matheba to her boyfriend AKA has got fans wondering exactly what is going on with the pair after a brief split and reconciliation over the weekend.
A day after all the drama unfolded Bonang tweeted this message.
It's unclear what she was referring to but the message came just two days after AKA publicly announced their split. Less than 24 hours later, he took to Twitter to declare his love for Bonang and said that they had had a fight and "life moves on."
@akaworldwide it won't be the same...— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) February 19, 2017
The split had fans up in arms as many called bs on the announcement from the start, claiming that it was a publicity stunt. It's not the first time they've broken up publicly on to reconcile later.
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.