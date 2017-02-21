 AKA and Bonang are living their best lives and seriously have zero f**ks to give about your judgements - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Tue Feb 21 09:37:25 SAST 2017

It won't be the same, Bonang to AKA

AKA and Bonang are living their best lives and seriously have zero f**ks to give about your judgements

TshisaLIVE | 2017-02-21 08:43:46.0
They're living their best lives
Image by: Instagram

If you thought that the army of opinions about their 'split,' the Gucci bag or anything else about their relationship meant anything, then Bonang and AKA are going all out to show y'all that it really doesn't. Just. No.

Save & Share

Related News

When AKA decided to skip Whatsapp and hit up his Twitter account to tell his 1.45 million strong followers that he and B had called it quits, the backlash started.

The number of people calling BS on the 'split' and criticising the musician for airing his laundry on the public platform far outweighed those who were sad about the breakup.

Then when he announced that it was just a fight and "so what, life goes on" it was almost like he was preempting the onslaught.

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X