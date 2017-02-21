AKA and Bonang are living their best lives and seriously have zero f**ks to give about your judgements

When AKA decided to skip Whatsapp and hit up his Twitter account to tell his 1.45 million strong followers that he and B had called it quits, the backlash started.

The number of people calling BS on the 'split' and criticising the musician for airing his laundry on the public platform far outweighed those who were sad about the breakup.

Then when he announced that it was just a fight and "so what, life goes on" it was almost like he was preempting the onslaught.

In the interim, Bonang carried on with that perfect pout life and retweeted her fans. She happily posted snaps with Lorna Maseko and really had zero opinions on your judgements.

Then when he bought her a R46k bag to say sorry, they unashamedly bragged about it. They weren't embarrassed that they had had a fight in public. They didn't give a damn that they had split for a few seconds and then got back together and we all knew about it.

Since the bag they've gone all out to not only boast about it, but to show us all that they are living their best lives. And if we happen to be bystanders in their fights and have an opinion, that's our lane. And they're dominating theirs.

Well, for the moment at least...