AKA speaks about 'fighting' for his romance in surprise love song

The song will debut on Metro FM this afternoon between 3pm and 6pm on The Drive with Mo Flava, but fans can stream it on Deezer.

"This is a song very close to my heart. It's about fighting for a future with the one you love. I decided to call it "Caiphus Song" to honour him and the song 'Matswale' which inspired me to write this at this particular point in my life and relationship," said AKA.

The surprise love song comes just days after B and AKA split for a minute.

Before the wind could change direction AKA and B were back together and he was spoiling her with a R46 K Gucci bag.