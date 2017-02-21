Fifi Cooper thinks Emtee should have left Ambitiouz

Fifi announced her departure from Ambitiouz Entertainment last week, and took to SABC 3's Trending SA on Monday evening to give her side of the story.

When asked if she thought that Emtee should have joined the trio in walking out the door, Fifi replied that he should have and alluded to her and Emtee having a private conversation about leaving the label.

"Yes. Because we had this private conversation together. But it is his thing. It doesn't matter to me because my cry is my life and my son's life and my family," Fifi said.

A- Reece also hinted at Emtee once wanting to leave the label in an explosive exchange between the pair on Twitter, accusing the rapper of hyprocrisy.

Despite this, Emtee swore his allegiance to the label and hit back at suggestions that he was staying because the label paid for his home and car.

Fifi said that "every single artist at Ambitiouz (Entertainment) has financial problems".

She went on to add that the she was often made to feel like a fool when she approached the label's management to ask about royalties, percentages and contractual agreements.

"I was complaining because I have been there for two years. I am allowed to ask: 'where is my royalties?'" she added.

She said that she would address her relationship with the label in a song to be released on Wednesday.

Watch the full interview below- and skip to the 18:30 mark to hear the juice.