WATCH: The SANDF parade 'fail' you just have to see!
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have been brightening the streets of Durban this week with several military displays, but there was one moment at the parade that has everyone talking!
TV personality Lerato Kganyago took to social media to share the moment when one soldier tripped during the march.
The video clearly showed the soldier running on the pavement alongside the parade, before he tripped and face planted into the grass ahead.
It is not clear if the video was taken by Lerato, who had shared several other videos from the SANDF celebrations before it, but fans have flooded the post's comments section to share their amusement at the video.
The march forms part of the 2017 Armed Forces Week. The SANDF were set to parade at the Moses Mabhida stadium on Tuesday morning before President Zuma.
