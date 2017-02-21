 WATCH: The SANDF parade 'fail' you just have to see! - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Tue Feb 21 12:42:08 SAST 2017

It won't be the same, Bonang to AKA

WATCH: The SANDF parade 'fail' you just have to see!

TshisaLIVE | 2017-02-21 11:51:01.0
SANDF members outside of Parliament.
Image by: Linda Mthombeni

Switch on your data because we promise this will be worth it!

Save & Share

Related News

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have been brightening the streets of Durban this week with several military displays, but there was one moment at the parade that has everyone talking!

TV personality Lerato Kganyago took to social media to share the moment when one soldier tripped during the march.

 

The video clearly showed the soldier running on the pavement alongside the parade, before he tripped and face planted into the grass ahead.

t1.PNG

t2.PNG

t3.PNG 

It is not clear if the video was taken by Lerato, who had shared several other videos from the SANDF celebrations before it, but fans have flooded the post's comments section to share their amusement at the video.

The march forms part of the 2017 Armed Forces Week. The SANDF were set to parade at the Moses Mabhida stadium on Tuesday morning before President Zuma.

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X