Tue Feb 21 11:10:15 SAST 2017

White people used HHP, says Ntsiki

TshisaLIVE | 2017-02-21 10:49:43.0
Ntsiki says white people shouldn't be trusted.
Image by: Via Ntsiki Mazwai Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai feels that white people have drained the swag out of our African brothers and took to Twitter to vent about rappers.

 "Look at what they did to Proverb. They used him just like they did with HHP."

The poet said that by turning rapper and producer Proverb into an English gentlemen, white people sapped all his cool factor out.

She elaborated by using HHP as reference, saying that white people used him and dropped him so effortlessly after they were done with him.

Ntsiki went on to give an example of how white people "PUT ON" HHP as a presenter for the SAMAs, just so they could watch him "hang himself".

She concluded the "lesson for the day" with "Don't trust whitez."

