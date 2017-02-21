White people used HHP, says Ntsiki

"Look at what they did to Proverb. They used him just like they did with HHP."

The poet said that by turning rapper and producer Proverb into an English gentlemen, white people sapped all his cool factor out.

She elaborated by using HHP as reference, saying that white people used him and dropped him so effortlessly after they were done with him.

Ntsiki went on to give an example of how white people "PUT ON" HHP as a presenter for the SAMAs, just so they could watch him "hang himself".

Eish whites sapped proverb of all his swag and cool factor they turned a rapper into an English gentleman sad. Like they did with hhp — Imbongikazi yeSizwe (@ntsikimazwai) February 21, 2017

Whites used hhp and dropped him....so quickly. ..so easily — Imbongikazi yeSizwe (@ntsikimazwai) February 21, 2017

Remember when whites PUT ON hhp to host the samas....gave him a rope to hang himself. Whites will feed yo ego and let u walk off the cliff — Imbongikazi yeSizwe (@ntsikimazwai) February 21, 2017

Id rather be carried by black ppl than be created by white capital anyday — Imbongikazi yeSizwe (@ntsikimazwai) February 21, 2017

She concluded the "lesson for the day" with "Don't trust whitez."