Somizi gets into full drag for Lip Sync Battle Africa
Yeah, Somizi likes to wear nail polish, glitter shoes and lipstick every now and then. But we've never seen him in full drag.
The Idols SA judge posted pictures of his perfect face beat, a long wig and lashes for days.
Somizi is going to be on an episode of Lip Sync Battle Africa.
*SCREAM*
Pearl Thusi is currently in SA shooting for the show after it was announced she would be hosting the second season.
But guys. Somizi is gonna be lit.
