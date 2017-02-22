 Somizi gets into full drag for Lip Sync Battle Africa - Times LIVE
Wed Feb 22 08:23:21 SAST 2017

It won't be the same, Bonang to AKA

Somizi gets into full drag for Lip Sync Battle Africa

TshisaLIVE | 2017-02-22 07:58:33.0
Somizi is in it to win in
Image by: Somizi

Yeah, Somizi likes to wear nail polish, glitter shoes and lipstick every now and then. But we've never seen him in full drag.

Save & Share

Related News

The Idols SA judge posted pictures of his perfect face beat, a long wig and lashes for days.

 

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

Somizi is going to be on an episode of Lip Sync Battle Africa.

*SCREAM*

Pearl Thusi is currently in SA shooting for the show after it was announced she would be hosting the second season.

But guys. Somizi is gonna be lit.

.

via GIPHY

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X