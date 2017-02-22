 There is nothing that can hurt me, says AKA - Times LIVE
   
Wed Feb 22 15:58:17 SAST 2017

It won't be the same, Bonang to AKA

There is nothing that can hurt me, says AKA

TshisaLIVE | 2017-02-22 15:01:02.0
AKA has no time for the hate.

AKA has been called every name in the book over the past few days, but like we've been saying, he has zero F's to give.

AKA and Bonang have hogged headlines since Friday last week for their 'breakup and makeup',  and then the rapper dropped his 'surprise' love song on Tuesday.

Social media users saw straight through the saga and labelled it all a promotion stunt for Caiphus Song.

But just in case you thought the rapper cared about the backlash, he's here to set the record straight.

In fact AKA isn't fazed at all.

However if you've been a loyal fan the support hasn't gone unnoticed with the rapper.

