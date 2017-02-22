There is nothing that can hurt me, says AKA
AKA has been called every name in the book over the past few days, but like we've been saying, he has zero F's to give.
AKA and Bonang have hogged headlines since Friday last week for their 'breakup and makeup', and then the rapper dropped his 'surprise' love song on Tuesday.
Social media users saw straight through the saga and labelled it all a promotion stunt for Caiphus Song.
But just in case you thought the rapper cared about the backlash, he's here to set the record straight.
In fact AKA isn't fazed at all.
Everybody has already said everything there is to say about me. There is nothing that can hurt me. They have freed me to do as I please— AKA (@akaworldwide) February 22, 2017
However if you've been a loyal fan the support hasn't gone unnoticed with the rapper.
Thank You for your LOVE. I see your messages, I feel your spirit & I appreciate your support! You are the fuel this machine runs on.— AKA (@akaworldwide) February 22, 2017
