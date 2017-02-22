 WATCH: So you think you can do #CaiphusSongChallenge? - Times LIVE
   
WATCH: So you think you can do #CaiphusSongChallenge?

TshisaLIVE | 2017-02-22 10:50:50.0
AKA has fans hoping for a Beam wedding with his new Caiphus song.
Image by: Via Cruz Vodka Twitter

AKA's Caiphus Song is a jam for days, but can you dance to it? Many of the fans who listened to the song admitted that they had wedding vibes bubbling up, and what do we do at wedding? Why, we dance of course!

In the AKA web-series, he shares a snippet of himself and Tira dancing to the song. Now he has challenged his fans to follow suit.

Do you think you can do better?

