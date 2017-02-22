WATCH: So you think you can do #CaiphusSongChallenge?
AKA's Caiphus Song is a jam for days, but can you dance to it? Many of the fans who listened to the song admitted that they had wedding vibes bubbling up, and what do we do at wedding? Why, we dance of course!
In the AKA web-series, he shares a snippet of himself and Tira dancing to the song. Now he has challenged his fans to follow suit.
Do you think you can do better?
When you can't dance but you want to be part of the #CaiphusSongChallenge @akaworldwide #CaiphusSong pic.twitter.com/3hzfQMw7L9— Uncle Zeazo :) (@Zeasron_001) February 21, 2017
The BEAM office is lit #CaiphusSongChallenge pic.twitter.com/tW1daFp3Hn— AKA (@akaworldwide) February 21, 2017
#CaiphusSongChallenge LETS GO cc @DJTira pic.twitter.com/d0N8gX2Gwr— AKA (@akaworldwide) February 21, 2017
