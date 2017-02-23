Cassper to perform at Israeli Apartheid Week concert
Cassper Nyovest has raised eyebrows after it was confirmed that he would be performing at an Israeli Apartheid Week concert at Wits University in March.
In a press statement sent out by the organisers the Israeli Apartheid Week campaign simply states that it has previously hosted several local artists during the week long Palestinian solidarity campaign.
On its website Israeli Apartheid Week describes itself as "an international series of events that seeks to raise awareness of Israel’s settler-colonial project and apartheid system over the Palestinian people."
The South African branch of IAW claims to have attracted other well known artists including Simphiwe Dana, Stogie T, Reason and JR.
At R20 a pop for tickets for the concert to be held in Braam on March 10 budget certainly shouldn't be a problem.
In the meantime, while Cass hasn't said anything about the concert (which is standard - he does gigs all over all the time) he is still working on putting together the finishing touches to his latest music.
The musician said in January that this was going to be his best work yet and we believe him.
