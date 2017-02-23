 Here's what Mshoza's R15k Metro makeover got her - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Thu Feb 23 14:38:07 SAST 2017

AKA gets out the dog box with a R46K Gucci bag

Here's what Mshoza's R15k Metro makeover got her

TshisaLIVE | 2017-02-23 14:00:38.0
Mshoza pulls out all the stops for the Metros.
Image by: Via Mshoza Instagram

While the rest of us are out here travelling on fumes to work at the moment, Mshoza was busy having a R15,000 makeover ahead of this weekend's glitzy Metro FM Music Awards.

Save & Share

Related News

Okay granted, Mshoza didn't fork out R15K out of her own pocket, but still we would give anything for someone to sponsor us a tank of petrol right now.

The singer, who bagged a nomination for her album Abantu Bam in the best Kwaito category at the annual awards, pulled out all the stops with her preparation.

Why? Because why not?

Mshoza's glam team made sure that she was ready to rock the red carpet this weekend and organised for her  a full makeover.

Here's what a R15,000 makeover looks like...

1. An oxygen facial - isn't there oxygen everywhere?

2. Led Light therapy

3. Laser Hair removal underarms

4. 24K gold pedicure- say what? like real gold?

5. A manicure

6. Swedish full body massage

7. A makeup goodie bag.

All we can think about is what R15K could get us right now. How's your King Pie fam?

A post shared by McRain (@mshozabhoza1) on

 

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X