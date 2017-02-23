Here's what Mshoza's R15k Metro makeover got her

Okay granted, Mshoza didn't fork out R15K out of her own pocket, but still we would give anything for someone to sponsor us a tank of petrol right now.

The singer, who bagged a nomination for her album Abantu Bam in the best Kwaito category at the annual awards, pulled out all the stops with her preparation.

Why? Because why not?

Mshoza's glam team made sure that she was ready to rock the red carpet this weekend and organised for her a full makeover.

Here's what a R15,000 makeover looks like...

1. An oxygen facial - isn't there oxygen everywhere?

2. Led Light therapy

3. Laser Hair removal underarms

4. 24K gold pedicure- say what? like real gold?

5. A manicure

6. Swedish full body massage

7. A makeup goodie bag.

All we can think about is what R15K could get us right now. How's your King Pie fam?