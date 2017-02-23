YOH! Fifi Cooper slams 'record label greed' in first song since Ambitiouz saga

Fifi was one of three artists who caused a stir after announcing their exits from Ambitiouz last week, amidst claims of money and contract disputes.

Money worries must have been on Fifi's mind because she soon released a single on the evils of greed and record labels.

The single, called Power of Gold, was released on Wednesday and topped the Twitter trends list from the moment it dropped.

Fifi also addressed her departure from Ambitiouz in the song, saying that the move meant she was no longer broke.

"Just because I ain't signed no more it doesn't mean sh*t. It doesn't mean that I can't go on. Matter of fact, it means that I ain't broke no more and follow rules man. Ain't gotta love no more," she rapped.

She also claimed that she had not seen her money from the label, and stood firm in her stance that nobody could "buy" her.

"Man release that dough. Super-producer I didn't even see that dough... Man, I'm somebody's mother man, somebody's sister, yeah. A re re nou (talk now) if it was your mother would you like that?... Shame, it's just funny how money can't buy me," Fifi added.

Earlier this week, Fifi told Trending SA that she was often made to feel like a fool when she approached Ambitiouz management to ask about royalties, percentages and contractual agreements.

"I was complaining because I have been there for two years. I am allowed to ask: 'where is my royalties?'" she said on the show.

Take a listen to the song.