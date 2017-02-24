WATCH: We have Kelly Khumalo's MMA16 speech in case she doesn't win
The competition is really tight at the 16th annual Metro FM Music Awards, so we do not blame Kelly Khumalo for wanting to share her speech ahead of time. You know, just in case...
The songstress is nominated in the category of Best female album for her album My Truth. She is clearly excited and she decided to practice her acceptance speech in advance.
In the speech she starts off by thanking God, then goes on to say that it has been a long 13 years that she has been getting nominated but with dololo wins.
We're not sure if she will use the same accent if she actually wins, but it's hilarious to watch.
