WATCH: We have Kelly Khumalo's MMA16 speech in case she doesn't win

The songstress is nominated in the category of Best female album for her album My Truth. She is clearly excited and she decided to practice her acceptance speech in advance.

In the speech she starts off by thanking God, then goes on to say that it has been a long 13 years that she has been getting nominated but with dololo wins.

We're not sure if she will use the same accent if she actually wins, but it's hilarious to watch.

