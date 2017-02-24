'You are better than Xenophobia' - David Kau asks South Africans to stop the hate
Comedian David Kau has posted a video on his Twitter account in which he pleads with South Africans to refrain from xenophobic discrimination.
#NoToXenophobia pic.twitter.com/iyhVpfBGom— IG: DavidKau (@davidkau1) February 24, 2017
“Please say no to Xenophobia‚ you are better than that‚” he said.
Kau sings along with the song ‘Jaiye Jaiye’ by the Nigerian recording artist‚ Wizkid.
“You cannot believe what I have seen with my eyes. Say my people it is a beautiful story (na na na). See I fought through defeat now I am living a better life. And I am thankful for the life I am living (na na na).”
Kau's statement comes amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment in South Africa‚ targeted at Nigerians as well as other African migrants.
Editor's Choice
-
-
Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Zahara's wedding 'on hold' for the moment
-
-
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.