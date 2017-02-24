 'You are better than Xenophobia' - David Kau asks South Africans to stop the hate - Times LIVE
   
Fri Feb 24 17:55:14 SAST 2017

'You are better than Xenophobia' - David Kau asks South Africans to stop the hate

Kgaugelo Masweneng | 2017-02-24 17:44:19.0
“Please say no to Xenophobia‚ you are better than that‚” he said. File photo
Image by: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo

Comedian David Kau has posted a video on his Twitter account in which he pleads with South Africans to refrain from xenophobic discrimination.

“Please say no to Xenophobia‚ you are better than that‚” he said.

Kau sings along with the song ‘Jaiye Jaiye’ by the Nigerian recording artist‚ Wizkid.

“You cannot believe what I have seen with my eyes. Say my people it is a beautiful story (na na na). See I fought through defeat now I am living a better life. And I am thankful for the life I am living (na na na).”

Kau's statement comes amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment in South Africa‚ targeted at Nigerians as well as other African migrants.

