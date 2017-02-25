 Cava Emtee with no shirt and plastic cups at #MMA16 - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Sat Feb 25 19:42:22 SAST 2017

Here's what Mshoza's R15k Metro makeover got her

Cava Emtee with no shirt and plastic cups at #MMA16

TshisaLIVE | 2017-02-25 18:54:49.0
Emtee has zero chill
Image by: TshisaLIVE

Most celebs have been pulling out their best for the Metro FM Awards but Emtee, as usual, has zero f*cks to give.

Save & Share

Related News

He pitched up on the black carpet without a shirt and holding a few plastic cups.

Notice how the cups are piled up. You know, 4th round and all.

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X