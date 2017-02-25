Cava Emtee with no shirt and plastic cups at #MMA16
Most celebs have been pulling out their best for the Metro FM Awards but Emtee, as usual, has zero f*cks to give.
He pitched up on the black carpet without a shirt and holding a few plastic cups.
Notice how the cups are piled up. You know, 4th round and all.
Emtee hits the Black carpet and it's a storm #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/1OCcFTjv7T— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Editor's Choice
-
Entertainment
SLAY! Khanyi Mbau goes nude for Previdar cover
-
-
Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Zahara's wedding 'on hold' for the moment
-
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.