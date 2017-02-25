IN PICTURES: Lit or lame? All the fashion from the Metro FM Awards
From Kelly Khumalo to Mshoza here’s how your fave celebs brought their fashion game to Durban at this year's Metro FM Awards.
That time Anatii was so future he was time travelling #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/yJPnIICu5M— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Kwesta is here to get his awards #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/Jt4McpqZ6o— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Royal #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/wESUZVJ6jy— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Skeem Saam actor Mlungisi Mathe is her for your heart, ladies #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/iv3Hz11Eqn— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Isibaya actress Linda Mtoba channeling some Cinderella vibes #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/3NvxTFdqUz— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Got Idols shine #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/W7Xtulnqus— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Nomzamo wears her crown#MMA16 pic.twitter.com/o8cqNW9Tz1— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
A-Reece got no problems #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/sAzEDxjy5j— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Kat looking sharp #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/iJ3XSCcr6V— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Natasha Thahane is everything and them some #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/El4Gq54vQy— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Does KB sleep in gowns? She's always gorgeous#MMA16 pic.twitter.com/TDA8Dc4my4— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
What is Cassper wearing? Here, let us show you #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/qoy8ruweVY— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
The twins are here! Oh gawd it's Major League!!! #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/BqmMrTGzTb— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Letoya Makhene is doing all kinds of things to our feels #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/syBCrjPFfh— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Ntombee #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/hXdlcMIPUC— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
LootLove is looking fine #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/7cGO6OvqKO— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Black Motion looking money #iMali #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/dnxj4LcYC6— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Singer Mpumi #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/dxMLr7i8Ty— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Lulo Cafe is wearing Kooples #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/p0MAiJw3DH— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Rule us Ntando Duma we are your kingdom #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/0j0XyGr8u0— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
We love it when Generations actress Thulisile Phongolo looks at us like... #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/duXSanNPGE— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Kwela Tebza are matching... So you know they came together #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/Xg3K9RyAGE— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Lvovo #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/3Y3Fw2UoWj— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Nasty C's look has everyone staring #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/kKlXFiQOLF— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Mshoza slay us we are your reindeer #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/8CaK9YN5vH— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Soul Culture in matching outfits #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/r6kEK6O5Ok— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Pearl Modiadie #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/Vm3OPmlbbD— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Sign us up for the Nhlanhla Nciza fashion appreciation club *chest pains* #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/mmg6Iek9Pi— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Give it up for LKG #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/JvnSKiRBBe— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
But Mafikizolo are giving us life with this look #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/qiWD6IcFjg— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Anyone have a shirt for Emtee? It's raining, fam #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/yF0DIaeJnO— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Greeting the fans OMG!! #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/Q2pfUJZGqV— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Zakes and the gang #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/LzXH1KSLif— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Nice legs, Boity! #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/xhSxsfBbAI— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Robbie Malinga #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/b44haSsJlK— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Musa #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/ZQ3paUWCUz— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Phindile Gwala and Zwelethu “Zweli” Nkutsho make quite the couple *wink* #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/TH9mksP2Fo— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Nadia Nakai #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/VP9XsGTTrI— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Sechaba or Motlatsi Mafatshe is here #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/ZEFc7fAYmj— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Leleti Khumalo is stunning #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/ayS6a3XAwR— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Mo Flava #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/8DHoWsMS75— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Phat Joe is everything in this dapper look #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/kZ6DO4gGLv— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Chriselda Dudumashe #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/edOtmSV1lA— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Vusi Nova #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/6EqJuV3wJp— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Dj Speedsta #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/2h5PAGPXdD— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Tira!!! #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/0OfHiXX029— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Arthur #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/wlljwNmPsD— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Brian Temba takes a minute to show his appreciation to his fans #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/vJTPyNJDYM— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Bonang is #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/izVWD0MMSn— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Gospel star Brenda Mtambo #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/17k9EuKaWI— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Khuli Chana makes the ultimate entrance #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/392bJOjyIb— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Kelly Khumalo #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/4bVFksRbij— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
#mma16 Aaron Moloisi pic.twitter.com/gPLPVMhv6x— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Thando thabethe is here and greets her fans #mma16 pic.twitter.com/LVAHLjPd3z— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
Yung swiss is here #mma16 pic.twitter.com/zoGGeoe9OC— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) February 25, 2017
