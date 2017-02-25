Nasty C and Mabala Noise win big at Metro FM Awards

The Hell Naw hitmaker told fans that he didn't even expect to take home one gong, but instead he walked away with four awards including Best Hip Hop Album, Best Male Album, Best New Artist and the biggie, Song of the Year.

The Song of the Year winner is decided by the fans as voting lines were opened in the category.

Nasty C called upon Mabala Noise boss Reggie Nkosi to say a word when receiving the final award.

"This is just the start. South Africa hasn't produced a superstar yet and we are just getting started," Reggie told the Durban audience.

Another firm favourite was Amanda Black. She walked away with Best RnB Single and the Listeners Choice Award.

It was announced on the night that each winner in the various categories would get R100,000 in prize money.

Nasty C opened the awards ceremony with his hit song Hell Naw. The lyrics, 'Am I ever gonna quit? Hell Naw. Will I dumb it down a bit? Hell Naw' soon trended on Twitter.

