WATCH: The Kelly Khumalo acceptance speech you didn't see
Kelly Khumalo walked away victorious at the 16th annual Metro FM Awards on Saturday night.
But her moment to say thank you to her fans was not seen by most as she was about to go on stage to perform just before her win was announced.
She walked away with Best Female for her album My Truth.
Here's the message you didn't get to see.
Preaaaaacccchhhh @KellyKhumaloZA ! #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/7FdZ6oOHzi— METROFM SABC (@METROFMSA) February 25, 2017
