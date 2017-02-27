 WATCH: The lady in a yellow dress who got everyone talking - Times LIVE
Mon Feb 27 08:13:58 SAST 2017

WATCH: The lady in a yellow dress who got everyone talking

TshisaLIVE | 2017-02-27 07:42:08.0
Her outfit was the talk of town
Image by: Instagram

Never mind Bonang Matheba and Khanyi Mbau! This lady was the talk of the black carpet at the 16th annual Metro FM Awards.

As confirmation on who she is still has to be verified the debate around the mystery lady who walked the black carpet in a revealing dress continues to dominate social media streets after a video of her at the awards has gone viral.

While some have lambasted her outfit, others have applauded it saying she has a good body so why not flaunt it.

Check out the video. Also, the commentary is everything!

A post shared by selimathunzi1 (@selimathunzi1) on

