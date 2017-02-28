 IN MEMES: So Trevor has a house? We are all coming over! - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Tue Feb 28 12:56:30 SAST 2017

13 pictures of Trevor Noah's new R130 million Manhattan apartment

IN MEMES: So Trevor has a house? We are all coming over!

TshisaLIVE | 2017-02-28 12:53:43.0
The real question is will Trevor Noah hire us as his housekeepers?
Image by: TREVOR NOAH/FACEBOOK

Okay so Trevor Noah went and bought himself a beautiful house in Manhattan. What do his fellow countryman think? It ranges from he should have donated textbooks, to when are we all moving to America, because our African brother has a house.

Save & Share

Related News

We are completely sure that our Trevor (yes, he is ours) has made it in life. When word spread about his R130 million penthouse, he shot up the trend list on Twitter.

Riddled with mixed reactions, South Africans found themselves happy, sad, but mostly jealous of the comedian. Look at your life? LOL!

One thing is very clear though!

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X