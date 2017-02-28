WATCH: Yay moment! Zoleka Mandela beat breast cancer for the second time

Nelson Mandela's granddaughter has always been one to share her story - the ups and downs - and many of her fans shared in her sadness when her breast cancer returned last year.

Zoleka soldiered on with a positive attitude even when times were trough and could not hide her excitement over completing her radiation treatment.

"Today marked the very last of my radiation treatments! Discharge sheet in hand, I got to ring the bell in celebration of completing 30 rounds of treatments, I got so excited that I forgot that you're only supposed to ring it three times. You guys, this was such a big deal to me. I want today especially, to remind all those undergoing treatment that one day ... this will be them too, jumping for absolute joy," she said.

Zoleka added that she wanted other sufferers to believe that they too could beat cancer.

She also paid tribute to those who lost the fight against the disease. "For all those who succumbed to this life threatening disease that continues to change my life, your fight was never yours alone," Zoleka added.

Zoleka plans to use the rest of her life reminding cancer sufferers that they lives are worth saving.

A post shared by Zoleka Mandela (@zolekamandela) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:16am PST

Well, congratulations Cancer Slayer!