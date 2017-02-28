Wait, what? Did Phindile Gwala just get engaged?

Phindile caused a tizz among fans, when she shared a picture flaunting a beautiful piece of jewellery on her left hand on Instagram.

Within minutes the comments section of the post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrity friends including Ayanda Thabethe.

But when contacted for comment Phindile played coy and said that she was "busy".

Phindile also sparked wedding rumours in December last year when pictures of her draped in blankets made its way onto social media. It was speculated at the time that Phindile may have traditionally tied the knot.

Oh well, guess only time will tell if Phindile will soon walk down the aisle!

A post shared by Phindile Owner Gwala (@phindilegwala) on Feb 28, 2017 at 4:21am PST