Fake News! Caster Semenya is not dead
Caster Semenya is the latest well-known public figure to fall prey to fake death reports currently doing the rounds.
A fake report that emerged on social media claimed that Caster died while in the US after suffering from chest pains.
The report went on to quote Caster's wife, Violet Raseboya as the person, who "confirmed" the news.
Well fam, it may be hard to keep track of all the fake news going around, but let's not be fooled.
Caster is definitely alive and has an important message to share.
Here it is...
