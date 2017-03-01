Jesse Clegg to perform at SXSW Festival
It has been confirmed that Jesse Clegg will perform at the SXSW Music Festival in Austin,Texas in March.
The South By Southwest Festival has been called the most "influential global" music festival and hosts a mix of new and up-and-coming artists who perform throughout the city.
There is no limit to the music genre and it's really seen as an opportunity for artists to showcase their work as record labels, booking agencies and the media descend to Texas.
As it stands Jesse will be playing two officials showcases on March 16.
Go get 'em.
