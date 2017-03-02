Cava the Cassper album cover shot by legendary American photographer
Cassper Nyovest's upcoming album cover has been shot by renowned photographer Jonathan Mannion, who has worked with the likes of Jay Z, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Nicki Minaj.
The cover has the rapper posing - with a very serious face - on a black-shade themed photo. Cassper has a pensive look with his hand on his chin. The watch, glasses and chain are shaded in gold with shiny green.
The title of the album Thuto which translates to ‘education’ or ‘learning’ is written in a "hand writing font" in what looks like a chalk against a black board.
What do you think? Yay or Nay?
#THUTO 07/05/2017 . Get ready pic.twitter.com/GM4Giu2U9P— Abuti Fill Up (@CassperNyovest) March 1, 2017
