Dreams do come true! All the inside info on Black Coffee's studio session with Twitter fan

The University of Cape Town graduate became an internet sensation when she took a chance and tweeted Black Coffee about getting an opportunity to collaborate with him.

The events that followed the tweet completely blew Yoza's mind. The global house music sensation responded to Yoza and promised to make her dream a reality.

A man of his word, Black Coffee met with the young student at a studio in Cape Town this week, where they recorded a track together.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after the session, Yoza said that it was one of the most incredible experiences of her life.

"It was really chilled. I really didn't know what to expect but Black Coffee made me feel so comfortable. It was like making music with my best friend. He just let me be an artist, with no pressure or expectations, and the creativity just flowed," Yoza said.

She explained that the first thing Black Coffee asked her to do when they settled down in studio, was to hum so that he could test her vocal range.

"He was listening attentively and then a few seconds later played a simple beat that he said went best with my voice and range. He then left me to go write the lyrics to the song. He just left me alone with my music until I was ready. Everything was so natural," Yoza added.

The entire process, from writing to final recording took two hours to complete.

Yoza described the collaboration they recorded as a love song about how she met her current boyfriend.

It seems like Black Coffee's young sons are already fans of the track.

The track will feature on Black Coffee's next album.

"I could probably release it myself but I would rather wait until it is featured on his (Black Coffee) album because it will give me a lot more exposure, especially to an international audience. I really can't wait for people to hear it and I honestly believe I will blow up (make a name for myself) when the song is released," Yoza added.

The budding musician explained that she came up with the idea to ask Black Coffee for a collaboration on her way to work one day. By the time she arrived at the office, she had already decided on tweeting the musician with her request.

"I called my boyfriend and said 'wouldn't it be amazing if we could somehow make it happen?' And it did!" she added.