So you thought Riky was leaving Mabala Noise, huh? Well they say BS!

Riky used his acceptance speech at the awards held in Durban on Saturday evening to take shots at radio and the music industry, encouraging those who were struggling to get their music on radio to push their beats on the internet instead. His speech was cut short and he later ranted about it in an interview, warning that people were "not stupid".

His rant made waves on social media, with many speculating that Riky had become frustrated with Mabala Noise and was looking to leave.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Riky's management called BS on the reports and claimed that any suggestions that he was looking to pack his bags and head out the door were not true.

"It is not true and we refuse to comment further on such ridiculous rumours," his manager Bianca Naidoo said.

Mabala Noise also laughed off suggestions that Riky was leaving.

"It is not true. Mabala Noise is still one happy family and Riky is still very much a part of the label," Mabala Noise spokesperson Tumi Moatshe said.

He also denied that Riky's rant was against the label.

"It was about encouraging young people to not give up and to fight for their music even if there are obstacles. That is the story of trying to uplift the African child and that is what we are doing at Mabala Noise. We never saw it as an attack on us," Tumi added.