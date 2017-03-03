Ntsiki Mazwai is unharmed after being involved in a hit and run

The poet tweeted the South African Police Service (SAPS) about the car that reportedly hit her on the M1 South in Johannesburg as she was passing Newtown.

She immediately proceeded to the nearest police station to report the incident.

Ntsiki was frustrated that it took a while for her to get help, and that after an hour at the Johannesburg Central Police Station she was told she needed to go to another one.

She had already missed Tastemakers (a show on SABC 1) and the Nguni lecture that she wanted to watch, and after she was told to go to another police station, she decided it was not worth the effort.

A few hours later she tweeted that she is safe and is having a 'sphuzo' (drink) to soften the blow. She also suggested that SAPS should consider having an app on which people can report such incidents.

Wow after spending an hour at police station they realize I need to go to another one can I skip this pay for my car and move on... — Imbongikazi yeSizwe (@ntsikimazwai) March 2, 2017

Because I don't WANNA go to Hillbrow police station I'm too tired. That was scary enough...we need an APP for reporting cases — Imbongikazi yeSizwe (@ntsikimazwai) March 2, 2017

I'm safe that's what counts thank you.....will take it in my stride https://t.co/k4WVVJVnmy — Imbongikazi yeSizwe (@ntsikimazwai) March 2, 2017

Ok....I'm not putting my energy on this anymore.....gipucsucydydbsjuwrvsjrg *SpeaksInTongues — Imbongikazi yeSizwe (@ntsikimazwai) March 2, 2017