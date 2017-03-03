 Ntsiki Mazwai is unharmed after being involved in a hit and run - Times LIVE
   
Fri Mar 03 09:19:32 SAST 2017

Ntsiki Mazwai is unharmed after being involved in a hit and run

TshisaLIVE | 2017-03-03 08:37:05.0
Ntsiki is okay after some vehicle hit her car and ran on Thursday evening.
Image by: Via Ntsiki Mazwai's Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai spent the night at a police station after allegedly being involved in a hit and run incident on Thursday.

The poet tweeted the South African Police Service (SAPS) about the car that reportedly hit her on the M1 South in Johannesburg as she was passing Newtown.

She immediately proceeded to the nearest police station to report the incident.

Ntsiki was frustrated that it took a while for her to get help, and that after an hour at the Johannesburg Central Police Station she was told she needed to go to another one.

She had already missed Tastemakers (a show on SABC 1) and the Nguni lecture that she wanted to watch, and after she was told to go to another police station, she decided it was not worth the effort.

A few hours later she tweeted that she is safe and is having a 'sphuzo' (drink) to soften the blow. She also suggested that SAPS should consider having an app on which people can report such incidents.

