Mampintsha reveals why he's so 'cold-hearted'
Everyone knows Mampintsha as a bubbly performer who gives his all on stage. But on a personal level the musician is quite guarded.
Not one to speak about his feelings or personal life often, Mampintsha revealed why he comes across as "cold-hearted".
"I lost people that meant everything to me. Been betrayed by people who I thought kept it with me. Gave my last to people that didn't care about me," he said.
The muso added that this has taught him not to let people too close.
"So when Icome off cold-hearted, don't take it personally I just learned to not let people to close to me," he added.
That's deep bro!
