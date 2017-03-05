 WATCH: Ntombee Mzolo shows off seductive dance moves to celebrate self love - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Sun Mar 05 11:22:58 SAST 2017

13 pictures of Trevor Noah's new R130 million Manhattan apartment

WATCH: Ntombee Mzolo shows off seductive dance moves to celebrate self love

TshisaLIVE | 2017-03-05 10:00:00.0
Ntombee Mzolo is on a mission to bring sexy back.
Image by: ntombee1 via Instagram

Ntombee Mzolo is on a mission to flaunt her sensuality and encourage other women to the same.

Save & Share

Related News

The radio jock shared a video of herself flaunting her most seductive dance moves.

"Falling more and more in love with myself on a daily #selflove #bestlove," she said.

Yaaas!

 

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X