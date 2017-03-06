AKA gives haters the middle finger with some spicy clap backs

While some of us spent Saturday night drowning our sorrows after a boring derby, the rapper was living his best life in a designer suit, on a private plane and a gorgeous girlfriend on his arm.

So it's not surprising that AKA was feeling himself and wanted to flaunt it in the faces of his haters.

A suite is what you get in a hotel. So wait. She bought me a hotel room? I'm confused. https://t.co/45X0YKT3Me — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 4, 2017

Next time, diss me in your mother tongue. https://t.co/yg89CWhUIC — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 4, 2017

I just wanna thank y'all for the amount of attention y'all pay us — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 4, 2017

The rapper also made it clear that he wasn't bothered by all the hate and shade people threw at him.

Every time someone talks about me, says something good, or says something bad ..... at least they are talking — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 4, 2017

People think dissing someone brings them down ..... but all it does is keep their name top of mind. Took me a while to realize this. — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 4, 2017

I've grown in leaps & bounds in my own life & career because I stopped taking shit personally. This is the best advice of all time btw — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 4, 2017

