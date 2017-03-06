 AKA gives haters the middle finger with some spicy clap backs - Times LIVE
   
Mon Mar 06 13:10:02 SAST 2017

AKA gives haters the middle finger with some spicy clap backs

TshisaLIVE | 2017-03-06 13:03:09.0
AKA has no time for you haters.

AKA was on top form this weekend and wasted no time in reminding haters that he has zero F's to give.

While some of us spent Saturday night drowning our sorrows after a boring derby, the rapper was living his best life in a designer suit, on a private plane and a gorgeous girlfriend on his arm. 

So it's not surprising that AKA was feeling himself and wanted to flaunt it in the faces of his haters.

 

The rapper also made it clear that he wasn't bothered by all the hate and shade people threw at him.

