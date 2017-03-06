Fifi Cooper makes wheelchair-bound fan's dream come true
Rapper Fifi Cooper may have left Ambitiouz Entertainment under a cloud but she was spreading sunshine for one fan over the weekend.
Fifi surprised her "biggest fan", 23-year-old Olebogeng from Rustenberg, with a visit on Saturday and shared moments from her visit with her followers on social media.
"I met my biggest fan Olebogeng from Rusty today.. He is a 23 year old who uses a wheelchair due to spinal cord tumor. He sent a Facebook inbox saying his wish was to meet me and he couldn't go to my gigs because he's in a wheelchair," Fifi explained.
- 'Affording your car, house and a restaurant meal doesn't mean you must be rude!' Twitter slams Date My Family's Penelope
She said that Olebogeng had not expected a reply to the message. So imagine his surprise when his idol showed up at his house.
"He couldn't believe it.. Dreams do come true!...I'm glad I made someone's day," Fifi said of her visit.
Editor's Choice
-
-
-
Entertainment
SLAY! Khanyi Mbau goes nude for Previdar cover
-
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.