Mon Mar 06 13:10:07 SAST 2017

Fifi Cooper makes wheelchair-bound fan's dream come true

TshisaLIVE | 2017-03-06 13:00:16.0
Fifi Cooper made one fan's day with a surprise visit.
Image by: Via Fifi Cooper's Instagram

Rapper Fifi Cooper may have left Ambitiouz Entertainment under a cloud but she was spreading sunshine for one fan over the weekend.

Fifi surprised her "biggest fan", 23-year-old Olebogeng from Rustenberg, with a visit on Saturday and shared moments from her visit with her followers on social media.

"I met my biggest fan Olebogeng from Rusty today.. He is a 23 year old who uses a wheelchair due to spinal cord tumor. He sent a Facebook inbox saying his wish was to meet me and he couldn't go to my gigs because he's in a wheelchair," Fifi explained.

She said that Olebogeng had not expected a reply to the message. So imagine his surprise when his idol showed up at his house.

"He couldn't believe it.. Dreams do come true!...I'm glad I made someone's day," Fifi said of her visit.

