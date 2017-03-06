Sexy! Bonang shows some thigh in revealing dress
There's no doubt that Bonang Matheba has a banging body - her recent bikini shots in Thailand are just another testament to that. But in evening wear, B rarely flaunts her goods. Until now.
She was at the polo and donned a Gert-Johan Coetzee dress to the event.
Both B and the designer shifted away from their usual red carpet look and opted for something a little sexier.
Of course when you have bae by your side and you're looking this good, you flaunt it sister.
Editor's Choice
-
-
-
Entertainment
SLAY! Khanyi Mbau goes nude for Previdar cover
-
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.