Mon Mar 06 08:37:06 SAST 2017

Sexy! Bonang shows some thigh in revealing dress

TshisaLIVE | 2017-03-06 07:18:14.0
B came. B slayed
Image by: Instagram

There's no doubt that Bonang Matheba has a banging body - her recent bikini shots in Thailand are just another testament to that. But in evening wear, B rarely flaunts her goods. Until now.

She was at the polo and donned a Gert-Johan Coetzee dress to the event.

Both B and the designer shifted away from their usual red carpet look and opted for something a little sexier.

 

Of course when you have bae by your side and you're looking this good, you flaunt it sister.

