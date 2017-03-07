Bring some respect! Here's how DJ Black Coffee put a follower in his place

Black Coffee is one of the most chilled celebs on Twitter, but even he got a little touched when a follower barged onto his page and demanded to have his demo heard.

The user tweeted Black Coffee asking him for an email address to send his demo to. The only problem was that the user asked as if he had just pulled up at the shop to buy milk.

@RealBlackCoffee Yooo whats your demo email my G. Im trying to get some music your way :) — H A N D S O N L Y (@Hands__Only) March 6, 2017

What followed was an awkward exchange between the user and Black Coffee, which ended with the DJ putting the fan firmly in his place and suggesting he come back with a little more respect.

@RealBlackCoffee Yoooo, hiiii, what's up, Hello :D — H A N D S O N L Y (@Hands__Only) March 6, 2017

Ouch!

