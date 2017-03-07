Bring some respect! Here's how DJ Black Coffee put a follower in his place
Twitter class is in session and DJ Black Coffee just schooled a follower!
Black Coffee is one of the most chilled celebs on Twitter, but even he got a little touched when a follower barged onto his page and demanded to have his demo heard.
The user tweeted Black Coffee asking him for an email address to send his demo to. The only problem was that the user asked as if he had just pulled up at the shop to buy milk.
@RealBlackCoffee Yooo whats your demo email my G. Im trying to get some music your way :)— H A N D S O N L Y (@Hands__Only) March 6, 2017
What followed was an awkward exchange between the user and Black Coffee, which ended with the DJ putting the fan firmly in his place and suggesting he come back with a little more respect.
@Hands__Only Yooo ?— #PIECESOFME (@RealBlackCoffee) March 6, 2017
@RealBlackCoffee Yoooo, hiiii, what's up, Hello :D— H A N D S O N L Y (@Hands__Only) March 6, 2017
@Hands__Only to your buddies I'm sure.— #PIECESOFME (@RealBlackCoffee) March 6, 2017
Ouch!
Editor's Choice
-
-
-
Entertainment
SLAY! Khanyi Mbau goes nude for Previdar cover
-
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.