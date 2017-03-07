 Bring some respect! Here's how DJ Black Coffee put a follower in his place - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Tue Mar 07 13:26:05 SAST 2017

Sexy! Bonang shows some thigh in revealing dress

Bring some respect! Here's how DJ Black Coffee put a follower in his place

TshisaLIVE | 2017-03-07 12:59:37.0
Black Coffee put a follower on voicemail recently.
Image by: INSTAGRAM

Twitter class is in session and DJ Black Coffee just schooled a follower!

Save & Share

Related News

Black Coffee is one of the most chilled celebs on Twitter, but even he got a little touched when a follower barged onto his page and demanded to have his demo heard.

The user tweeted Black Coffee asking him for an email address to send his demo to. The only problem was that the user asked as if he had just pulled up at the shop to buy milk.

What followed was an awkward exchange between the user and Black Coffee, which ended with the DJ putting the fan firmly in his place and suggesting he come back with a little more respect.

Ouch!

via GIPHY

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X