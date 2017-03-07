Gemini Major bids farewell to Cassper's Family Tree - starts his own record label

Gemini is leaving Family Tree to start his own record label called Rudebouy Major in partnership with Fresh 2 Def owned by rapper Da L.E.S, with whom he has collaborated on songs like So High and Lifestyle.

The in-demand producer has been an asset on many of the songs he featured on such as Ragga Ragga and Cassper's Fever and Skelm. He also produced Nasty C's Pressure and Riky Rick's Sidlukotini.

Gemini issued a press statement with the announcement and had nothing bad to say about Cassper or the rest of his stable mates. "It has been a great journey with special memories made and I'm thankful of all the opportunities, but now it's time to focus on other things and grow as an artist and brand," Gemini said.

In the meantime we can just watch him living his best life!