 Twitter divided over AKA collaborating with convicted sexual offender Okmalumkoolkat - Times LIVE
   
Tue Mar 07 11:55:03 SAST 2017

Twitter divided over AKA collaborating with convicted sexual offender Okmalumkoolkat

TshisaLIVE | 2017-03-07 11:00:59.0
Okmalumkoolkat found himself in the middle of a Twitter storm this week.
Image by: Smiso “Okmalumkoolkat” Zwane via Instagram

AKA's Caiphus Song was released in February and when he confirmed that Okmalumkoolkat had done the illustrations for the track, everybody went along their daily business. Then a tweet brought Okmalumkoolkat's sexual conviction to light and Twitter got into a serious debate.

Okmalumkoolkat was sentenced to six months in an Australian prison after being found guilty of indecent assault and assault with indecent intent.

Although he hasn't gone into much detail about what happened, leading to many calling on him to open up about his version of events, he has said in interviews that he was drunk.

"I was lost in the hotel, looking for my way to my room. And there is a sliding door open, so I'm thinking maybe that could be the way for me to get to the corridors to go to my room. But because I was drunk, instead of knocking, I just walked through. And then obviously - I would probably act the same way if somebody was in my room - it's scary. She woke up, and then she ushered me out the room."

 

The incident has been forgotten about in South Africa but after a tweet by City Press, which highlighted his conviction, social media debated the issue.

"AKA collaborates with convicted sex offender Okmalumkoolkat on new cover," read the tweet.

