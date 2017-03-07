Twitter divided over AKA collaborating with convicted sexual offender Okmalumkoolkat

Okmalumkoolkat was sentenced to six months in an Australian prison after being found guilty of indecent assault and assault with indecent intent.

Although he hasn't gone into much detail about what happened, leading to many calling on him to open up about his version of events, he has said in interviews that he was drunk.

"I was lost in the hotel, looking for my way to my room. And there is a sliding door open, so I'm thinking maybe that could be the way for me to get to the corridors to go to my room. But because I was drunk, instead of knocking, I just walked through. And then obviously - I would probably act the same way if somebody was in my room - it's scary. She woke up, and then she ushered me out the room."

The incident has been forgotten about in South Africa but after a tweet by City Press, which highlighted his conviction, social media debated the issue.

"AKA collaborates with convicted sex offender Okmalumkoolkat on new cover," read the tweet.

Regarding the Okmalumkoolkat issue City Press is like "woah relax, we only told the truth." pic.twitter.com/3s46wEnEgE — Dark Ugly & Insecure (@TTYesterday) March 7, 2017

@City_Press funny I don't see 'who was found guilty of culpable homicide' next to this one's name! pic.twitter.com/3bm4fUn27W — Nonhlanhla Dlamini (@thee_Snowy) March 6, 2017

@City_Press like damn...it's true but that headline was so unnecessary pic.twitter.com/585sc7q6fg — IG:Toni_Gule (@Tee_Gule) March 6, 2017

It would be nice to see City Press write a headline like "land stealing farmers complain About drought" since we calling a spade a spade now https://t.co/1pqy0WisoT — MORDECAI (@KEVIIN_LXXXVIII) March 6, 2017

City Press was right in mentioning someone's sexual offenses. Newspapers are not in the business of airbrushing anyone's sordid past — Sure Kamhunga (@sure_kamhunga) March 6, 2017

City Press must continue to call sex offenders out. Victims carry emotional scars for life why would perpetrators carry stigma for 1 week? — Luzuko Mngqibisa (@luzuko9) March 6, 2017