WATCH: My granny's a self-made millionaire from selling amagwinya, says Moneoa

Moneoa, who recently appeared on SABC1's Zaziwa shared her life story with Pearl Modiadie and the rest of Mzansi.

When asked about her role model Moneoa beamed with pride when she spoke about her grandmother.

She spoke of her admiration for her grandmother's focus - who after going through a divorce - went on to start her amagwinya business. She had been married to Moneoa's grandfather for 25 years at the time of their divorce but soldiered on with a renewed focus.

"My grandmother was married to my grandfather for 25 years and after they divorced she just started focusing on business and that’s where her focus was. That focus made her money. She is my inspiration," Moneoa said.

The singer's grandmother became a self-made millionaire by the time she was born. “She was selling amagwinya on the side of the road, around the 1970’s to 80’s. And by the time I was born in 1989 she was a self made millionaire,” Moneoa added.

Moneoa said that she learnt to be a hard worker from her grandmother who died in 1995.

Watch the full interview below.