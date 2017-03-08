 'Gents, beware!' - Kenny Kunene says there are scamming 'b**ches' on these streets - Times LIVE
'Gents, beware!' - Kenny Kunene says there are scamming 'b**ches' on these streets

Kenny Kunene won't be falling for the tricks of scammers.
Controversial businessman Kenny Kunene has issued a stern warning to his followers about "scamming b**ches" who are extorting guys out of their money at nightclubs.

Kenny, who owns a club or two himself has lifted the lid on a 'vicious plot' by women to make money from guys who take them home from the club.

Kenny said that he was too clever to fall for the scam and now ran away "very quickly" when he saw them (the women) approaching.

That's a good thing since Kenny will soon be tying the knot to his 22-year-old fiancée Nonkululeko Mhlanga, with the couple set to welcome a baby later this year.

In the meantime: run, Kenny, run!

 

