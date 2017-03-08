'Gents, beware!' - Kenny Kunene says there are scamming 'b**ches' on these streets
Controversial businessman Kenny Kunene has issued a stern warning to his followers about "scamming b**ches" who are extorting guys out of their money at nightclubs.
Kenny, who owns a club or two himself has lifted the lid on a 'vicious plot' by women to make money from guys who take them home from the club.
Gents BEWARE of extortion scam by bitches on social media n clubs who seduce n have sex wit u,demand money if u don't pay they claim rape— Kenny Kunene (@Kenny_T_Kunene) March 7, 2017
My friends n clients are falling victim to these extortionists. I am from a police station again today to see someone who fell prey to this— Kenny Kunene (@Kenny_T_Kunene) March 7, 2017
Kenny said that he was too clever to fall for the scam and now ran away "very quickly" when he saw them (the women) approaching.
Gents NOT every woman who smiles at you has good intentions especially at a club. That is a deadly smile...BEWARE BROTHERS— Kenny Kunene (@Kenny_T_Kunene) March 7, 2017
No not me. I saw them coming long time ago. I no more get excited when a woman seduces me. I run away very quickly https://t.co/QUtGEZPkpT— Kenny Kunene (@Kenny_T_Kunene) March 7, 2017
That's a good thing since Kenny will soon be tying the knot to his 22-year-old fiancée Nonkululeko Mhlanga, with the couple set to welcome a baby later this year.In the meantime: run, Kenny, run!
