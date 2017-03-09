Here's why JR thinks it is time to let Ubuntu die...
Rapper JR refuses to mourn the loss of Ubuntu culture in South Africa, believing that the principle has prevented people from reaching greatness within themselves.
The issue was raised by TV and radio personality Kuli Roberts, who took to social media to mourn the loss of Ubuntu, or unity, in South Africa.
"Ubuntu is gone and we need her back," she tweeted.
Jr didn't agree with her and claimed that we should rather let the principle go.
He explained that the cultural belief was holding people back and killing their confidence.
No we don't... trust me. Let her go. https://t.co/ZcOW4dPsJE— jr (@JRafrika) March 8, 2017
@kuliroberts Ubuntu has kinda killed our confidence and stopped black people from believing in how great they can become— jr (@JRafrika) March 8, 2017
JR had earlier stated his belief that the root of the problem was with the government, who did not encourage South Africans to believe in themselves.
"Why Black South Africans suffer from 'Ubuntu Syndrome' is because we failed to encourage greatness in Blacks when apartheid was abolished. In South African communities confidence is built by money...in America you are taught that you live in the best country in the world and can have anything.
"Black Government you created opportunities for us, but you failed to teach black South Africans about possibility and attainability. You failed to remind us how great we are!" he said in a Twitter binge late last month.
