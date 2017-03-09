'This is a setback to my career' - Why Prince Kaybee won't be making music for a while

The Charlotte hitmaker was wheeled into theatre this week to have fat tissue removed from his chest.

He posted a selfie from his hospital bed on Wednesday to reassure fans that he was well and recovering from the procedure.

A post shared by Prince Kaybee SA (@princekaybee_sa) on Mar 7, 2017 at 10:52pm PST

He revealed that he has lived his whole life with the condition and that it had often made him feel self-conscious.

"I have been battling with this since I was a kid, was very uncomfortable when taking off my clothes in front of other kids. I also started going to the gym last year, but it was very hard for me because I couldn't burn the fat tissue so my doctor advised I do this operation. I'm grateful all went well, I'm healthy and I must exercise soonest," he wrote.

The procedure means that Kaybee has had to take a brief break from making music to recover.

"To all my fans I'm not going to do music/ gigs for a while until I'm completely healed. Although this is a setback with regards to my career, trust me, more hits are coming. Thank you," he wrote.