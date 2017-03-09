'This is a setback to my career' - Why Prince Kaybee won't be making music for a while
Award-winning DJ Prince Kaybee has taken a break from music to recover from painful chest surgery.
The Charlotte hitmaker was wheeled into theatre this week to have fat tissue removed from his chest.
He posted a selfie from his hospital bed on Wednesday to reassure fans that he was well and recovering from the procedure.
He revealed that he has lived his whole life with the condition and that it had often made him feel self-conscious.
"I have been battling with this since I was a kid, was very uncomfortable when taking off my clothes in front of other kids. I also started going to the gym last year, but it was very hard for me because I couldn't burn the fat tissue so my doctor advised I do this operation. I'm grateful all went well, I'm healthy and I must exercise soonest," he wrote.
The procedure means that Kaybee has had to take a brief break from making music to recover.
"To all my fans I'm not going to do music/ gigs for a while until I'm completely healed. Although this is a setback with regards to my career, trust me, more hits are coming. Thank you," he wrote.
