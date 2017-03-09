Tito Mboweni gives Cassper Nyovest his 'blessing' for new single

This happened after Mboweni poked fun at receiving royalties ahead of the track's release, and called in EFF leader Julius Malema to start negoations.

Malema assured the ex-governor that he would sort it out. A couple of hours later Tito announced victory after Cassper reached out to him.

But we guess the real victory was on Cassper's side as shared that the first single of his upcoming album would drop with no hiccups, because he has Tito Mboweni's blessing to release the track.

Tito Mboweni is from Cassper's upcoming album Thuto which is dropping on May 7.

Hey wena Cassper, how do you produce a song about someone with without negotiating first. I am a banker, expect an invoice tomorrow. — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) March 3, 2017

Juju, homeboy, can you negotiate with Cassper for royalties before Friday? Sizwe Dhlomo has successfully failed man. Eish! — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) March 8, 2017

@tito_mboweni Mandate accepted my Governor — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 8, 2017

Juju has fulfilled the task. @CassperNyovest has made contact with me.Khotso! Pula! Nala! Let the Youth dance and rejoice!Yours is the time! — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) March 9, 2017