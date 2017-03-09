 Tito Mboweni gives Cassper Nyovest his 'blessing' for new single - Times LIVE
   
Thu Mar 09 17:00:30 SAST 2017

Tito Mboweni gives Cassper Nyovest his 'blessing' for new single

TshisaLIVE | 2017-03-09 15:53:56.0
Tito Mboweni will drop at 9 am on Friday and Cassper has Mboweni's blessing.
Cassper has revealed that Tito Mboweni (Yes... the actual governor who used to sign your money) has given his blessings to the rapper to release his new single titled Tito Mboweni tomorrow.

This happened after Mboweni poked fun at receiving royalties ahead of the track's release, and called in EFF leader Julius Malema to start negoations.

Malema assured the ex-governor that he would sort it out. A couple of hours later Tito announced victory after Cassper reached out to him.

But we guess the real victory was on Cassper's side as shared that the first single of his upcoming album would drop with no hiccups, because he has Tito Mboweni's blessing to release the track.

Tito Mboweni is from Cassper's upcoming album Thuto which is dropping on May 7.

