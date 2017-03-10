'I made myself a boss' - 5 flames that Cassper spits on #TitoMboweni
Ladies and gentlemen, Cassper Nyvoest is back! The rapper dropped a new single on Friday and had fans no doubt rushing to change their profile status to their favourite lines from the track.
The track, entitled Tito Mboweni, went straight to number one on iTunes only 20 minutes after its release and shot up the local Twitter trends list.
Fans flooded social media with reactions to the track and recited some of their favourite lyrics from the song.
We gave it a listen and found five lines that gave us life.
"I made myself a boss" - Who needs a salary when you can pay yourself.
"I used to talk sh*t, now I'm talking six figures" - Someone is guaped! How's about a loan?
"You know you are rich when everyone says you are cousins and all your b*tches wanna hold your hand in public" - can't say we know the feeling, Cass.
"I'm a real nigga with real jewellery. F*ck fake news. F*ck fake friends" - remember that time he challenged his rival to drop his Rolex in a glass of champagne?
"Tell everyone I'm the very first and before me you used to hate men. And if you don't, then b*tch I'm gone" - Listen, ladies, there's Ts&Cs to dating Cass.
