I was not always as confident as I am today, says Ayanda Thabethe

The model and TV personality who is a walking ball of flames shared her own insecurities with followers.

"I was not always as confident as I am today and sometimes, in fact most times I still have to really fake it until I feel it," she said.

Ayanda added that in most cases people's fears held them back. "You realize that what's always held you back is yourself and that the things you're most afraid of are just experiences waiting for you to face and conquer them in your own imperfect way. "

The model said that its time to realise that no one is perfect and we just have to be the best version of ourselves.