Mon Mar 13 08:59:39 SAST 2017

IN MEMES: Date My Family's 'Beyoncé' steals the show

TshisaLIVE | 2017-03-13 07:49:12.0
Date My Family's Litha believes she is Mzansi's Beyoncé.
Image by: Via Mzansi Magic's Youtube

Poor bachelor General may have been looking for love on the latest episode of Date My Family, but it was his potential date Litha who stole the show.

Litha had Twitter fans in stitches when she proclaimed herself Mzansi's Beyoncé, saying that she was Beyoncé and Beyoncé was her.

It was too much for viewers, who poured onto social media to post hilarious jokes and memes about Litha and her confidence.

In the end, Litha's Beyoncé status wasn't enough to capture General's heart. He told viewers that he didn't choose Litha because he preferred his Beyoncés to remain on TV.

