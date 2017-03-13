IN MEMES: Date My Family's 'Beyoncé' steals the show

Litha had Twitter fans in stitches when she proclaimed herself Mzansi's Beyoncé, saying that she was Beyoncé and Beyoncé was her.

It was too much for viewers, who poured onto social media to post hilarious jokes and memes about Litha and her confidence.

I will never look at Beyonce the same again #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/oLanXtH1tZ — IG: @Le_cron (@Lecron) March 12, 2017

In the end, Litha's Beyoncé status wasn't enough to capture General's heart. He told viewers that he didn't choose Litha because he preferred his Beyoncés to remain on TV.

I don't want Beyoncé in my house #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/KNfUJPe48P — Sthesh ML5 (@Sthesh_ML5) March 12, 2017