IN MEMES: Date My Family's 'Beyoncé' steals the show
Poor bachelor General may have been looking for love on the latest episode of Date My Family, but it was his potential date Litha who stole the show.
Litha had Twitter fans in stitches when she proclaimed herself Mzansi's Beyoncé, saying that she was Beyoncé and Beyoncé was her.
It was too much for viewers, who poured onto social media to post hilarious jokes and memes about Litha and her confidence.
"I am beyonce" #DateMyFamily #dmf pic.twitter.com/RWwviURWZ2— LoveLoveKay (@Kay_Bianca) March 12, 2017
#DateMyFamily litha says she's Beyonce pic.twitter.com/B0WTqgVSUY— Xolly moloi (@Irockdegul) March 12, 2017
I will never look at Beyonce the same again #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/oLanXtH1tZ— IG: @Le_cron (@Lecron) March 12, 2017
In the end, Litha's Beyoncé status wasn't enough to capture General's heart. He told viewers that he didn't choose Litha because he preferred his Beyoncés to remain on TV.
I don't want Beyoncé in my house #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/KNfUJPe48P— Sthesh ML5 (@Sthesh_ML5) March 12, 2017
" I don't want Beyoncé in my house " #dmfmzansi #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/9nF9NS6AF8— Ashton Martin (@StillFrAsh) March 12, 2017
How dare you reject a WHOLE Beyonce!!!!??? #dmfmzansi #DateMyFamily #DMF pic.twitter.com/LJKZsVXX9i— Lisa Mncube (@Lisa_dust10) March 12, 2017
#DateMyFamily I don't want Beyoncé. She must remain on tv pic.twitter.com/zLHChREwLU— un·der·score "D" (@mthu_d) March 12, 2017
He didn't choose Litha cos of Beyoncé. I'm howling! "I don't want Beyonce in my house, she must stay on TV..." #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/sY1pb3Y9FO— Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) March 12, 2017
