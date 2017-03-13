 IT'S OFFICIAL! I'm no longer a part of Mabala Noise, says Riky Rick - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Mon Mar 13 12:01:01 SAST 2017

Sexy! Bonang shows some thigh in revealing dress

IT'S OFFICIAL! I'm no longer a part of Mabala Noise, says Riky Rick

TshisaLIVE | 2017-03-13 11:47:55.0
Riky Rick has left Mabala Noise.
Image by: Via social media

Rapper Riky Rick has announced his resignation from record label Mabala Noise, claiming that the label had threatened the future of him and his family.

Save & Share

Related News

In a lengthy statement posted to his Twitter account on Monday morning, the Sidlukotini hitmaker said that the decision came after a lengthy period of reflection.

He went on to claim that the label had "taken back" what they thought made him happy. The rapper also alleged that the label threatened his and his family's future.

Mabala Noise spokesperson Mhlo Gumede told TshisaLIVE that he knew nothing about Riky's decision to leave the label and referred us to the rapper.

Riky's resignation from Mabala Noise comes just two weeks after he took to the Metro FM Music Awards stage to lambaste the local music industry, and hinted at record labels buying awards.

It was the first sign of tension between Riky and Mabala Noise.

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X