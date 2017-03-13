IT'S OFFICIAL! I'm no longer a part of Mabala Noise, says Riky Rick
Rapper Riky Rick has announced his resignation from record label Mabala Noise, claiming that the label had threatened the future of him and his family.
In a lengthy statement posted to his Twitter account on Monday morning, the Sidlukotini hitmaker said that the decision came after a lengthy period of reflection.
Dear friends and fam, The past couple weeks have been hectic. The metro speech was a moment of clarity for me. Brought me back to reality.— #STAYSHINING (@rikyrickworld) March 13, 2017
I didnt think about the consequences or who would get mad. I just wanted to do the right thing. Inspire the kids to not be slaves to THEM.— #STAYSHINING (@rikyrickworld) March 13, 2017
After long prayer and conversation with God, I am no longer part of @Mabala_Noise Blessings to everyone there. Thank you for the love.— #STAYSHINING (@rikyrickworld) March 13, 2017
He went on to claim that the label had "taken back" what they thought made him happy. The rapper also alleged that the label threatened his and his family's future.
You might see all this material shit and think It makes life easier. It doesnt. Money Its just an illusion to keep us making DUMB decisions.— #STAYSHINING (@rikyrickworld) March 13, 2017
At this point They have taken back what they think makes me happy. They have threatened the future of me and my family. They want us gone.— #STAYSHINING (@rikyrickworld) March 13, 2017
You Cant Sell Your Soul bro... It doesnt belong to you. It belongs to God.— #STAYSHINING (@rikyrickworld) March 13, 2017
Mabala Noise spokesperson Mhlo Gumede told TshisaLIVE that he knew nothing about Riky's decision to leave the label and referred us to the rapper.
Riky's resignation from Mabala Noise comes just two weeks after he took to the Metro FM Music Awards stage to lambaste the local music industry, and hinted at record labels buying awards.
It was the first sign of tension between Riky and Mabala Noise.
Editor's Choice
-
-
Entertainment
WATCH: Pearl Thusi dumbstruck by 'war room' allegations
-
-
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.